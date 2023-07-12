C&A Textiles calls meeting to reveal financials due for six years

12 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Publicly traded C&A Textiles Limited has scheduled a board of directors' meeting on 17 July to disclose the company's financial performance from fiscal 2016-17 through the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The company said, in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday, that it secured the high court's approval regarding this last month.

In the meeting, the company will disclose the audited financial statements which had been pending for the said fiscal years, and fix a date for its annual general meeting (AGM), according to company officials.

Because of a loan scam, the once profitable Chattogram-based textile firm fell into a crisis in 2017, and has been non-operational since then.

The firm's shareholders have also remained in the dark about the company's financial performance as no statement was published since FY17.

According to the firm's stock exchange filing, C&A Textiles will also disclose its financials for the first, second, and third quarters of the 2022-23 fiscal year in the board of directors' meeting.

On 21 July 2022, the high court ordered the company to hold all its AGMs pending since the 2017-18 fiscal year by eight weeks of getting approval. 

Azimul Islam, managing director of C&A Textiles, told The Business Standard, "We will disclose all the pending financials and hold the long pending AGMs within the time specified by the court."

After a long hiatus for over six years, C&A Textiles is going to resume full-fledged operations.

In August last year, the company started partial production as the dyeing unit became operational after renovation.

Now, the company has planned to resume its garments and textile division. It will start with a work force of 600-700 people, which will eventually reach 4,000 at its peak production within a year, say company sources.

The textile division will produce knit fabrics, which will be the main raw material of the garments division for manufacturing products.

Alif Group had acquired C&A Textiles in 2021. Till date, the new owner has invested around Tk40 crore to bring the firm back into production.

After two years of acquisition, Alif Group plans to run it full-fledgedly, which is why the group is aiming to regularise pending AGMs, and backlogs. The textile company was listed on the capital market in 2015 and raised Tk45 crore during listing.

