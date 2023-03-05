Bullish session at DSE sees 152 gainers

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 03:44 pm

Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

The bullish session that concluded Sunday's trading on a high note had 152 gainers in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), against only 14 losers.

Based on the last trading price, Bangladesh General Insurance Company in its effort to keep the top position in the gainers' table saw its share price soaring by 9.96% to reach Tk65.1 per share.

Eastern Housing stood second with a 9.92% gain over the session.

Besides, Bashundhara Paper Mill gained 9.85%, followed by Legacy Footwear, JMI Hospital, Samata Leather, Navana Pharma, National Feed Mill, Yeakin Polymer and City General Insurance.

On the other hand, Union Capital topped the losers on the DSE trading floor as its shares price fell by 10% to close at Tk8.1 on Sunday.

ICB 3rd NRB Mutual Fund's units fell by 5.79% to Tk6.5 per share, taking the second spot on the losers' list.

Meanwhile, AIBL First Mutual Fund units were corrected by 5.19% to close at Tk7.3.

Monno Agro, FAS Finance, NCC Bank Mutual Fund 1, Bata Shoe, Islami Bank, Berger Paints and Progressive Life Insurance were among the top ten losers.

