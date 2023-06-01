Budget enthusiasm pushes stocks higher, caution drags turnover on Thursday

Ahead of the proposed budget, the bulls' enthusiasm and expectation for a positive outcome helped push Dhaka-Chattogram stocks higher today.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was up by 0.25% to 6,355 points during the closing bell on Thursday.

105 scrips advanced, 71 declined.

However, their caution and a wait and see approach reduced turnover in the premier bourse down to Tk998 crore from Tk1,199 crore in the previous session.