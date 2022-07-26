BTRC withdraws bandwidth capping of Aamra Technologies

Stocks

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 11:30 pm

Related News

BTRC withdraws bandwidth capping of Aamra Technologies

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 11:30 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) has withdrawn the 50% bandwidth capping of Aamra Technologies Limited — an international internet gateway service provider in the country.

According to officials at the bulk internet bandwidth provider, the telecom regulator ended the punitive action after the company cleared half of the dues owed to BTRC.

After the capping was imposed on 18 July this year, Aamra Technologies Limited's share prices dropped around 8% to Tk30.4 each from Tk32.7.

On Wednesday, the shares closed 1.32% higher at Tk30.80 each.

According to company sources, Aamra Technologies has not paid BTRC's revenue on time. As a result, the listed company owed around Tk34 crore to the telecom regulator.

The non-payment of the dues prompted the regulator to take action against the company.

In a letter on Tuesday, BTRC said the capping withdrawal will take immediate effect.

The letter containing the directive has been sent to the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited and six international terrestrial cable companies.

According to the financial statement for fiscal 2020-21, the amount of revenue sharing with the telecom regulator in that financial year was Tk12.03 crore.

Aamra Technologies Limited got listed on the capital market in 2012 and issued 20% bonus shares in the following year.

After that, the company has not paid more than 10% dividends to its shareholders.

In fiscal 2020-21, it logged a Tk8.40 crore profit and paid a 5% cash dividend to its shareholders.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021-22, the company posted around a 46% increase in revenue and 64% in profit.

During the July-March period of that fiscal year, its revenue was Tk202.39 crore and profit was Tk8.94 crore.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2020-21, the company's revenue was Tk138.71 crore and profit was Tk5.46 crore.

Aamra Technologies / Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) / Bandwidth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December