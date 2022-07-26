BTRC withdraws bandwidth capping of Aamra Technologies

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) has withdrawn the 50% bandwidth capping of Aamra Technologies Limited — an international internet gateway service provider in the country.

According to officials at the bulk internet bandwidth provider, the telecom regulator ended the punitive action after the company cleared half of the dues owed to BTRC.

After the capping was imposed on 18 July this year, Aamra Technologies Limited's share prices dropped around 8% to Tk30.4 each from Tk32.7.

On Wednesday, the shares closed 1.32% higher at Tk30.80 each.

According to company sources, Aamra Technologies has not paid BTRC's revenue on time. As a result, the listed company owed around Tk34 crore to the telecom regulator.

The non-payment of the dues prompted the regulator to take action against the company.

In a letter on Tuesday, BTRC said the capping withdrawal will take immediate effect.

The letter containing the directive has been sent to the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited and six international terrestrial cable companies.

According to the financial statement for fiscal 2020-21, the amount of revenue sharing with the telecom regulator in that financial year was Tk12.03 crore.

Aamra Technologies Limited got listed on the capital market in 2012 and issued 20% bonus shares in the following year.

After that, the company has not paid more than 10% dividends to its shareholders.

In fiscal 2020-21, it logged a Tk8.40 crore profit and paid a 5% cash dividend to its shareholders.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021-22, the company posted around a 46% increase in revenue and 64% in profit.

During the July-March period of that fiscal year, its revenue was Tk202.39 crore and profit was Tk8.94 crore.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2020-21, the company's revenue was Tk138.71 crore and profit was Tk5.46 crore.