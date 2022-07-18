BTRC caps the bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies by 50%

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) has capped the bandwidth capacity of international internet gateway service provider Aamra Technologies Limited at 50%.

The telecom regulator has issued the directive, which is supposed to be effective from 18 July, as the company did not clear the government's revenue sharing dues on time.

A letter containing the directive has been sent to the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited and six international terrestrial cable companies.

It is not known how much money BTRC will get from the company. However, according to the financial statement for fiscal 2020-21, the amount of revenue sharing with the telecom regulator in that financial year was Tk12.03 crore.

The revenue sharing option in the financial report mentions Payment & Adjustment made to BTRC at Tk81.13 lakh.