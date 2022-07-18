BTRC caps the bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies by 50%

Stocks

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

BTRC caps the bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies by 50%

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
BTRC caps the bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies by 50%

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) has capped the bandwidth capacity of international internet gateway service provider Aamra Technologies Limited at 50%.

The telecom regulator has issued the directive, which is supposed to be effective from 18 July, as the company did not clear the government's revenue sharing dues on time.

A letter containing the directive has been sent to the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited and six international terrestrial cable companies.

It is not known how much money BTRC will get from the company. However, according to the financial statement for fiscal 2020-21, the amount of revenue sharing with the telecom regulator in that financial year was Tk12.03 crore.

The revenue sharing option in the financial report mentions Payment & Adjustment made to BTRC at Tk81.13 lakh.

Tech / Top News

Aamra Technologies / Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) / Bandwidth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

11h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

12h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

14h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

1h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

1h | Videos
Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

Govt desperate for increasing forex reserve against spending

3h | Videos
Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership