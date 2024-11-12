BSRM Steels to launch new mill on 1 January

Stocks

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:57 pm

Related News

BSRM Steels to launch new mill on 1 January

The company's net profit jumped over 86% to Tk85 crore in the July-September quarter

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:57 pm
BSRM Steels to launch new mill on 1 January

Leading steel manufacturer BSRM Steels Limited has decided to launch its new mill's commercial operation on 1 January next year.

According to the company's statement, the new rolling mill, located in Mirsarai of Chattogram, has an annual production capacity of 6 lakh tonnes. This facility is expected to increase the company's market share in the local steel market from 23% to 34% and meet the growing demand for steel products.

Meanwhile, the company also reported that its net profit jumped over 86% to Tk85 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year compared to the previous year in the same quarter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its revenue also grew by 3% to Tk1,524 crore during the quarter.

The earnings per share of the company stood at Tk2.26 at the end of the September quarter. 
 

BSRM Steel Mills Ltd / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

2h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

5h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

6h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

6h | Videos