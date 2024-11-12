BSRM Limited's profit grows 71% in Jul-Sep

BSRM Limited, a leading steel manufacturer of the country, reported that its consolidated net profit jumped by 71% to Tk112.60 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year.

However, its consolidated revenue decreased slightly to Tk1,905 crore during the quarter compared to the previous year at the same time, according to its financial statement.

At the end of the September quarter, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk3.77, which was Tk2.20 a year ago in the same quarter.

