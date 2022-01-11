BSEC working to attract fundamentally strong companies to capital market: BSEC chairman

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam has said the commission is working to bring fundamentally strong companies to the capital market and now many big companies are preparing to enter the capital market.

In a courtesy call on the new committee of the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) at the commission's office in Agargaon on Tuesday, the BSEC chairman hoped that some strong companies would come to the capital market in the next two years.

"Multinational or large companies can be forced to enter the capital market. Instead, the emphasis is on creating a conducive environment for them. If the environment is good, the companies will come to the capital market by themselves," said Professor Shibli.

He further said that any initiative takes some time to get results. The commission took some initiatives to reform the law and develop the market and some of its benefits are already evident. The response is also good from roadshows held to increase foreign investment. Several companies and funds are already discussing investments.

CMJF President Ziaur Rahman said confidence in the secondary market has returned with various initiatives of the government and BSEC. The market has gained enough momentum. Now we have to focus on the momentum in the primary market because only a dynamic capital market can contribute to the economy.

He also drew attention to the listing of big industrial groups in the capital market.

The delegation included Abu Ali, general secretary of the newly elected CMJF committee, Hasan Imam Rubel, president of the outgoing committee, Monir Hossain, general secretary, and members of the executive committee.

On behalf of the commission, Commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Md Abdul Halim were present in the courtesy call.

