BSEC withdraws 1% lower limit, re-imposes floor price for 169 scrips

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in a bid to come out of an ineffective downside restriction, on Wednesday (1 March) re-imposed the floor prices on 169 small cap scrips.

The 21 December order for withdrawing the floor prices for 169 scrips and restricting their daily limit to fall to 1% has been repealed.

This means their prices can fall up to the regular lower circuit breaker limit that goes up to 10% a day until hitting the floor price.

The securities regulator, in its 1 March, order also announced the new floor pricing formulae for the 169 scrips.

The average of closing prices for the four trading sessions over the 26 February-1 March period would be the new floor price for them.

However, if the previous floor price announced on 28 July is lower than the new floor, the lower one would be effective, said the regulator.