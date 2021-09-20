BSEC warns six brokerage firms over non-compliance

Stocks

TBS Report 
20 September, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:11 pm

BSEC warns six brokerage firms over non-compliance

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has warned six more brokerage firms over their non-compliance with securities laws and regulations.

Recently, the commission has issued a warning letter to the brokerage firms.

A brokerage firm is a member of a stock exchange that provides brokerage services to its clients in the stock market in exchange for fees.

Its main duty is to act as a middleman that connects buyers and sellers to facilitate a transaction.

The six brokerage firms are Salam & Company Limited, Gateway Equity Resources Limited, Meghna Life Securities and Investment Ltd, Eminent Securities Limited, Times Securities Limited, and GMF Securities Limited.

Earlier in March, the regulator warned 19 brokerage firms over non-compliance issues.

BSEC has so far warned 59 brokerage firms over their non-compliance with securities laws and regulations this year.

The BSEC letter said compliance of all securities-related laws in the future, in connection with default and contravention, must be ensured.

But it did not mention which laws or regulations these brokerage firms failed to comply with during the period.

There are 250 brokerage firms in the Dhaka Stock Exchange and 148 in the Chittagong Stock Exchange, providing brokerage services to their customers.  

Recently, the regulator has issued 52 brokerage licences for the DSE and 23 others for the CSE.

