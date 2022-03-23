BSEC urges banks to inject fresh funds into the stock market

Stocks

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:25 pm

Related News

BSEC urges banks to inject fresh funds into the stock market

The central bank in February 2020 allowed banks to form a special fund of Tk200 crore each and invest in the capital market

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
BSEC urges banks to inject fresh funds into the stock market

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) requested all the local banks to inject fresh funds into the stock market.

In its letter addressing the managing directors and chief executive officers of each of the banks, the BSEC urged them to pour fresh funds up to a fair extent of their respective limits in both on and off-exposure accounts, for the sake of strengthening the institutional investor base of the stock market.

The central bank in February 2020 allowed banks to form a special fund of Tk200 crore each and invest in the capital market and the investment would remain excluded from their capital market exposure.

The majority of banks barely showed their appetite for the special opportunity to invest in stocks, whether in the bear or bull market.  

Besides, the BSEC also said, a bank can invest up to 25% of its equity in the listed instruments, but it is observed that the exposure limit of many banks remains below that.

The capital market facilitates the banking industry's primary capital accumulation through the large initial public offerings, right share offers, and stock dividends alongside supporting their additional Tier-I and Tier-II capital bases strengthening through issuing bonds, BSEC said in its letter.

The securities regulator expects them to opt-in as a strong group of institutional investors in the stock market, within their existing scope to support the capital market and be a motivation for others.

The stock market, since October, has been in low momentum following a sharp rally over the previous 15 months.

Top News

BSEC / Banks / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

11h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

12h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

41m | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

41m | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

46m | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market