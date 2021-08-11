BSEC reduces penalty against Sonali Life IPO’s forfeited applications  

The stock market regulator has reduced the penalty against forfeited initial public offering (IPO) applications of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited.

General investors dropped more than two applications using the same bank account for IPO shares of the company which is a violation of the rules.

In the interest of general investors, the commission fined IPO applicants 7.5% against their fortified applications instead of 15% as per the rules.

The commission made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday.

Total 25,389 applications worth Tk37.94 crore became invalid.

Besides, 3,67,250 applications were dropped for the IPO shares worth Tk730.42 crore.

Out of this, 3,41,861 applications were found valid, according to data available with the Central Depository Bangladesh (CDBL).

In the January-March quarter of 2021, the life revenue has increased by Tk14.58 crore while its total life insurance fund was Tk168.28 crore.

In the same period of 2020, its life revenue increased by Tk10.04 crore, and the total life insurance fund was Tk105.37 crore.

On 30 June 2021, the company made its debut on stock exchanges.

On 9 December 2020, the regulator gave approval to the company to raise Tk19 crore from the stock market by issuing 1.9 crore shares through an IPO.

The company will invest the fund in government securities, fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), and in the secondary market.

The authorised capital of Sonali Life Insurance Company Ltd, which was incorporated in Bangladesh on 7 July 2013, is Tk100 crore.

Sponsors and directors jointly hold 43%, institutions 16% and general investors 41% shares of the company.