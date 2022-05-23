BSEC raises minimum investment limit for eligible investors

Stocks

TBS Report 
23 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:13 pm

Related News

BSEC raises minimum investment limit for eligible investors

It also increased the limit from Tk1 crore to Tk3 crore for other eligible investors in the capital market

TBS Report 
23 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:13 pm
BSEC raises minimum investment limit for eligible investors

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has increased the minimum stock market investment limit to enhance liquidity support in the capital market by eligible investors.

The commission has increased the limit of the minimum investment, to Tk1.5 crore from the existing Tk50 lakh, for approved pension funds, recognised provident funds, and approved gratuity funds.

It also increased the limit from Tk1 crore to Tk3 crore for other eligible investors in the capital market.

The commission made this decision in its meeting on Monday. 

As a result, eligible investors will have to increase their investment in the capital market if they get an IPO quota. The conditions will be mentioned in the consent letter of each IPO prospectus.

The BSEC has also decided to ask the stock exchanges to register provident funds, pension funds, and gratuity funds as eligible investors after assessing the audited financial statements and bank statements of the funds.

Currently, the Dhaka Stock Exchange registers them if they have the fund registration certificate issued by the National Board of Revenue.

The DSE must also ensure that investments by the provident fund and gratuity fund would not exceed the total size of the fund. 

Eligible investors – merchant bankers and portfolio managers, asset management companies, mutual funds and collective investment schemes, stock dealers, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, alternative investment funds, market makers, and other institutions approved by the regulator – enjoy a 25% quota in the primary market.

Economy / Top News

BSEC / investment limit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

12h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

9h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

4h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

5h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

6h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature