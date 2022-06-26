BSEC to probe business status of two OTC firms

Stocks

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

BSEC to probe business status of two OTC firms

The companies did not disclose their financial statements for more than a decade

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 09:57 pm
BSEC to probe business status of two OTC firms

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) formed an inquiry committee on Sunday to analyse the current business situation of two over-the-counter (OTC) companies - MAQ Paper Industries Limited and Mark Bangladesh Shilpa & Engineering Limited.

The committee will submit its findings to the BSEC within 15 working days.

Both the firms were sent to the OTC market because of their non-compliance.

According to BSEC officials, the companies did not disclose their financial statements for more than a decade and shareholders are in the dark about the firms' operational status.

Hence, the commission has taken this initiative to protect the interest of investors.

In September last year, the BSEC dismissed the OTC market and transferred all the OTC companies, including MAQ Paper Industries Limited and Mark Bangladesh Shilpa & Engineering Limited, to the SME platform of the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, BSEC rejected the sponsor-director share transfer application of another OTC firm, namely Khaza Mosaic Tiles & Stone Industries.

The company applied to the commission for approval on 14 June to which the commission replied that it is not in a position to approve the share transfer.

Top News

BSEC / OTC firms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

11h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

1d | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

1h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

5h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

7h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj