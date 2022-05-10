BSEC okays Investasia Growth Fund draft prospectus

Stocks

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

BSEC okays Investasia Growth Fund draft prospectus

The primary target size of the fund is Tk25 crore

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 07:19 pm
BSEC okays Investasia Growth Fund draft prospectus

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the draft prospectus of Investasia Growth Fund, an open-ended mutual fund.

The commission approved the prospectus at its 823rd meeting on Tuesday, stating a press release.

According to BSEC, the primary target size of the fund is Tk25 crore. Of this, the sponsor will provide Tk2.5 crore and the remaining Tk22.5 crore will be collected by selling the mutual fund units to investors at a face value of Tk10 each.

Sentinel Trustee and Custodial Services Ltd is the trustee and custodian of the fund while Invest Asia Capital Asset Management Ltd is the asset manager who will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, while capital protection will get high priority.

Open-ended mutual funds have no mandatory endpoint, and according to current regulations, their units are not listed with stock exchanges.

Therefore, investors buy and sell open-ended fund units based on current asset value from the asset manager's office or through authorised agents. 
 
 

Top News

BSEC / Investasia Growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

6h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

9h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

3h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

11h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

23h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021