BSEC okays draft prospectuses of two mutual funds

Stocks

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

BSEC okays draft prospectuses of two mutual funds

Brac Bank is the custodian for both the funds

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 09:22 pm
BSEC okays draft prospectuses of two mutual funds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the draft prospectuses of EDGE Al-Amin Shariah Consumer Fund and ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund - two open-ended mutual funds.

The commission approved the prospectuses at its 829th meeting on Tuesday, said a press release.

Open-ended mutual funds have no mandatory endpoint, and according to current regulations, their units are not listed with stock exchanges.

Therefore, investors buy and sell open-ended fund units based on current asset value from the asset manager's office or through authorised agents.

Brac Bank Ltd is the custodian for both the funds.

EDGE Al-Amin Shariah Consumer Fund

According to BSEC, the primary target size of the fund is Tk25 crore. Of this, the sponsor will provide Tk2.5 crore and the remaining Tk22.5 crore will be collected by selling the mutual fund units to investors at a face value of Tk10 each.

Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd is the trustee while EDGE AMC Ltd is the asset manager who will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, while capital protection will get high priority. 

ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund

The primary target size of the fund is Tk100 crore. Of this, the sponsor Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) will provide Tk50 crore, and ICB Asset Management Company will provide Tk20 crore.

Of the remaining amount, Tk25 crore will be collected from the investors through an initial public offering (IPO) and Tk5 crore will be used as pre-IPO placement. 

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited is the trustee while ICB Asset Management Company Ltd is the asset manager who will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, while capital protection will get high priority.

Top News

BSEC / Mutual Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

10h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

11h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

13h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

1h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

2h | Videos
Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

4h | Videos
Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 