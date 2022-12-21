BSEC okays draft prospectus of Ekush Stable Fund 

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 10:21 pm

BSEC okays draft prospectus of Ekush Stable Fund 

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the draft prospectus of Ekush Stable Return Fund, an open-ended mutual fund.

On Wednesday, the commission approved the prospectus at its 848th meeting, said a press statement.

According to the BSEC, the primary target size of the fund is Tk25 crore. 

The sponsor, Ekush Wealth Management Ltd, will provide Tk2.5 crore of that amount, and the remaining Tk22.5 crore will be raised by selling mutual fund units to investors at a face value of Tk10 each.

Sandhani Asset Management Limited is the trustee, while Brac Bank Ltd is the custodian of the fund. 

As the asset manager, Ekush Wealth Management Ltd will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, with capital protection getting high priority. 

Open-ended mutual funds have no mandatory endpoint, and according to current regulations, their units are not listed with stock exchanges.

Investors buy and sell open-ended fund units based on current asset value from the asset manager's office or through authorised agents. 

BSEC / Ekush Stable Fund 

