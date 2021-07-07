BSEC okays Asheq Rahman as DSE chief regulatory officer

Stocks

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

BSEC okays Asheq Rahman as DSE chief regulatory officer

If he does not join within 30 days, the DSE will have to appoint the next candidate shortlisted

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 10:13 pm
BSEC okays Asheq Rahman as DSE chief regulatory officer

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Wednesday approved M Asheq Rahman as the chief regulatory officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) amid criticism and controversy.

BSEC, the capital market regulator, sent a letter to the DSE Wednesday saying the bourse can appoint Asheq Rahman as its new chief regulatory officer after verifying some information.

If he does not join within 30 days, the DSE will have to appoint Md Shawkat Jahan, the next candidate shortlisted, said BSEC.

DSE, allegedly influenced by a shareholder director, had been desperate to appoint Asheq Rahman, a former compliance head of a foreign bank in Bangladesh, as the managing director of the bourse.

But since the regulator found him not qualified for the post, the DSE application was rejected earlier this year. Later the DSE, again allegedly influenced by the same director, picked him for the chief regulatory officer post and applied to the BSEC to allow the appointment.

According to DSE sources, the DSE human resources department initially found Asheq Rahman disqualified for the post. But with pressure from the board committee, the department had to change its mind.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the DSE, where the influencing director is a member, finally picked Asheq Rahman as the sole candidate and sought regulatory approval in May to make him the chief regulatory officer.

But the regulator ordered the bourse to send the names of Asheq's top contestants and the bourse did accordingly.

However, BSEC, too, ultimately picked Asheq for the post, overlooking the allegations DSE insiders have been citing regarding his qualification and the board committee's overenthusiasm.

There had been a note of dissent within the DSE too on Asheq's selection. The post has been vacant since January 5, 2020 when AKM Ziaul Hasan Khan resigned on health grounds.

Top News

BSEC / Asheq Rahman / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

5h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

7h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh