BSEC moves to make A and B category stocks sellable the next day

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has moved to shorten the settlement cycle of stocks under the 'A' and 'B' categories so that they can be sold the very next day after purchase.

This settlement cycle is commonly known as "T plus one".

Currently, investors can sell a stock on the next to next day after purchase - following the "T plus two" settlement - as the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), and the Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) take a day in between to settle the transaction of securities.

On Monday, the commission wrote to the bourses, and CDBL asking for their detailed plan for implementing the change.

The BSEC also asked the bourses and the depository service provider to submit their roadmap with specific time slots for each of the needed activities, amendment proposals to the relevant rules and regulations, system modification, user acceptance test, and any other pertinent issues.

As per rules, the Z category stocks--shares of companies with production, general meeting, and dividend irregularities – are subject to a "T plus four" settlement that refers to the fourth working day after purchase.

Earlier this year, the BSEC decided to make trading more convenient and increase market liquidity and turnover by shortening the settlement cycle for regular company stocks that exclude the Z category ones.