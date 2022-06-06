BSEC moves to make A and B category stocks sellable the next day

Stocks

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

BSEC moves to make A and B category stocks sellable the next day

DSE, CSE, CDBL asked to submit roadmaps for T plus one settlement cycle

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
BSEC moves to make A and B category stocks sellable the next day

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has moved to shorten the settlement cycle of stocks under the 'A' and 'B' categories so that they can be sold the very next day after purchase.

This settlement cycle is commonly known as "T plus one".

Currently, investors can sell a stock on the next to next day after purchase - following the "T plus two" settlement - as the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), and the Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) take a day in between to settle the transaction of securities.

On Monday, the commission wrote to the bourses, and CDBL asking for their detailed plan for implementing the change.

The BSEC also asked the bourses and the depository service provider to submit their roadmap with specific time slots for each of the needed activities, amendment proposals to the relevant rules and regulations, system modification, user acceptance test, and any other pertinent issues.

As per rules, the Z category stocks--shares of companies with production, general meeting, and dividend irregularities – are subject to a "T plus four" settlement that refers to the fourth working day after purchase.

Earlier this year, the BSEC decided to make trading more convenient and increase market liquidity and turnover by shortening the settlement cycle for regular company stocks that exclude the Z category ones.

Top News

BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

6h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

8h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

10h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

10h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata