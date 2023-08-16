BSEC to meet bankers, asset managers as stocks nosedive

Plummeting Dhaka-Chattogram stocks hit a four-month low on Wednesday as panic grabbed the street.

Most of the stocks that had rallied in recent months turned into falling knives, while literally no stock could withstand the storm that started last week.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), to help support the market, is going to sit with the bank bosses, top brokerage executives and investment bankers at 11 am on Thursday, said the commission's spokesperson and Executive Director Rezaul Karim.

At 10 am on the same day, the regulator would separately meet the asset managers, he added.

"Both the meetings will see a supportive role of the stakeholders to arrest the unusual fall in the stock market," said Karim.

The storm

Stock market, already suffocated by the floor price for more than a year, offered some breathing space to investors over this year's April-July period as investors were trading some active stocks above the floor prices.

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived at the beginning of this month after rising by 180 points in four months to 6,376 in July. Thanks to growing investors' concerns regarding the health of the banking sector, forex reserve and dollar price, inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertain political situation ahead of the upcoming national election.

Falling by around 65 points in the last two sessions, the major equity index closed to 6,220 on Wednesday, the lowest since 17 April.

Meanwhile, turnover in the premier bourse dropped to Tk351 crore which was the lowest since 28 March.

Investors, perplexed by the rapid capital erosion, were refraining from trading, said stock brokers.

Stock market expert Abu Ahmed, a former professor of economics at the University of Dhaka, believes the selloff is a consequence of the nature of the recent upward move.

"Leaving the best companies' stocks on the floor, rallies in some of the poor stocks were ensured through manipulation. But those rallies didn't last."

Real investors went handicapped by the floor price and that only weakened the market, added the professor.

Alauddin, a retail investor, told TBS most of the stocks in his portfolio were at the floor prices for months, and he bought some of the actively trading shares last month. Now, the stocks falling by 25-35% eroded his capital sharply.

"I shouldn't have gone to trade the trendy weaker fundamental stocks" now he regrets as most of the recently rallying stocks were fundamentally weaker ones and their prices were driven too high by speculation or manipulation.

Stocks like FuWang Food, Olympic Accessories, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Central Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts each fell by over one-fourth in the last one month.

Factors that added to the selloff

Apart from the solid analytical debates on the political and macroeconomic outlook, the stock market has been hurt by several factors.

For instance, the National Board of Revenue recently opined that regardless of what is said by which law, mutual funds' interest income from term deposits would be taxed, despite the fact that the amended Income Tax Act this year had exempted mutual funds' income from tax.

Capital market investors treated the latest development as a negative gesture to the capital market.

Also, rumours like a Vietnamese bank turned down a letter of credit from any Bangladeshi bank, which went viral through a social media post earlier this week, were hurting investor confidence.

No banker in Bangladesh confirmed it.

On Wednesday, there spread a rumour that the BSEC chairman had resigned due to his failure in protecting investors' interest.

The commission's spokesperson Rezaul Karim said BSEC investigators were working to identify the groups and individuals who were circulating such rumours to create panic among investors.

"They will be punished by law," he said.