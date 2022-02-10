BSEC looks into the status of firms that underwent board recast

Stocks

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

BSEC looks into the status of firms that underwent board recast

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:27 pm
BSEC looks into the status of firms that underwent board recast

The capital market regulator is looking into the business update and compliance issues of poorly-performing firms which have witnessed their boards recast.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) started issuing letters to those firms last week.

Sources said the commission had recast the board of directors of 16 firms listed on the capital market to take their business forward and make them compliant with the securities rules.

The regulator also nominated independent directors to those companies so that they can submit assessment reports to the commission monthly.

Some of them will submit business plans and recommendations of the firms as the commission wants to know about their business status and update reports. But most of the companies did not cooperate and follow compliance issues.

For this reason, the commission will look into all the issues of the recast firms' case-to-case basis.

From January last year, the BSEC started recasting boards of poorly-performing companies through Al-haj Textile Mills.

Lastly, the commission nominated the board of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The regulator approved two new shareholder firms, Tradenext International Ltd and Jupiter Business Ltd, a sponsor firm, Fareast Securities Ltd, and an individual sponsor, Al-Haj Md Helal Uddin Miah, to join the board.  

Top News

BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

10h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

11h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

1h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

6h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

6h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks