BSEC looks into the status of firms that underwent board recast

The capital market regulator is looking into the business update and compliance issues of poorly-performing firms which have witnessed their boards recast.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) started issuing letters to those firms last week.

Sources said the commission had recast the board of directors of 16 firms listed on the capital market to take their business forward and make them compliant with the securities rules.

The regulator also nominated independent directors to those companies so that they can submit assessment reports to the commission monthly.

Some of them will submit business plans and recommendations of the firms as the commission wants to know about their business status and update reports. But most of the companies did not cooperate and follow compliance issues.

For this reason, the commission will look into all the issues of the recast firms' case-to-case basis.

From January last year, the BSEC started recasting boards of poorly-performing companies through Al-haj Textile Mills.

Lastly, the commission nominated the board of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The regulator approved two new shareholder firms, Tradenext International Ltd and Jupiter Business Ltd, a sponsor firm, Fareast Securities Ltd, and an individual sponsor, Al-Haj Md Helal Uddin Miah, to join the board.