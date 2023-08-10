BSEC investigates loan-funded directorship transition at Southeast Bank

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam & Salah Uddin Mahmud
10 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

BSEC investigates loan-funded directorship transition at Southeast Bank

The BSEC sources told The Business Standard that Southeast Bank issued five pay orders worth nearly Tk15 crore from 1 to 7 September 2020 against the Tk200 crore BLI Capital loan. Using these funds in October 2020, Raiyan Kabir acquired the necessary number of shares to secure a director's position

Rafiqul Islam & Salah Uddin Mahmud
10 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:32 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has launched a probe into allegations concerning an individual's transition to the directorship of Southeast Bank through the acquisition of shares obtained via a loan from the same lender, and the transfer of the bank's funds elsewhere under the guise of pre-placement.

Allegedly, Southeast Bank provided a Tk200 crore loan to BLI Capital, a subsidiary of Bay Leasing, a listed firm. Raiyan Kabir, using Tk15 crore from the loan, purchased 2% of Southeast Bank's shares worth Tk25 crore, subsequently becoming a director. 

Raiyan Kabir, the son of the bank's chairman, Alamgir Kabir, however, no longer holds the directorial position.

The Business Standard contacted Kabir for a comment on the issue, but he declined to comment as he is out of the country. 

The BSEC has formed an investigation committee to look into these allegations and submit a report within 60 days. 

This committee will also address concerns related to unauthorised appointments and fund misuse in pre-placement shares.

It is to be noted that the Bangladesh Bank had drawn attention to this matter in a letter to the BSEC chairman last year, urging action. Following the discovery of loan approval violations and misuse, the Bangladesh Bank fined the then managing director Kamal Hossain Tk1 lakh in December.

Raiyan Kabir owned 25,437,294 shares of Southeast Bank by December 21, 2022. 

He served as a director until June 2022, having purchased 24,458,937 shares in 2020 and being appointed as director on 28 October of that year.

The BSEC sources told The Business Standard that Southeast Bank issued five pay orders worth nearly Tk15 crore from 1 to 7 September 2020 against the Tk200 crore BLI Capital loan. Using these funds in October 2020, Raiyan Kabir acquired the necessary number of shares to secure a director's position.

Additionally, Southeast Bank purchased 1.5 crore shares of EMI Power Limited as pre-IPO placement for Tk22.50 crore, including Tk7.50 crore in premiums. Such investments of over Tk1 crore require prior management committee approval, which was overlooked.

This matter requires thorough investigation as the transfer of Tk22.50 crore without proper authority approval raises questions about market discipline.

Raiyan Kabir initiated his banking career at Southeast Bank in 2004, working in the treasury department and international division, as per bank records. Despite a May 2021 circular from the Bangladesh Bank restricting bank employees from becoming bank directors, Raiyan Kabir maintained his directorship, serving on the audit committee since September 2021, as indicated in the bank's 2021 annual report.

In May last year, Raiyan Kabir was compelled to resign from the board following the circular's guidelines. 

Top News

Southeast Bank / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil