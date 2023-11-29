BSEC to formulate sustainable bond guidelines next year

BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard that the regulator was fostering up the preparations so that the market gets a number of green, blue and orange bonds next year.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is preparing to enact the sustainability bonds guidelines to boost the capital market's contribution to a sustainable economic development.

BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard that the regulator was fostering up the preparations so that the market gets a number of green, blue and orange bonds next year.

Ahmad, leading the regulatory team in sustainability guidelines formulation, will speak at the Sustainable Stock Exchange Roundtable on 6 December in Beijing, following the BSECs several roundtables, knowledge sharing sessions with a wide range of stakeholders at its office in Dhaka.

The upcoming event in China will be co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network, UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, and the China Social Investment Forum (China SIF), and supported by the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) and UK Embassy as a side event of the 2023 China SIF Week.

The Roundtable will focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and climate related reporting and disclosure, with speakers from the International Sustainability Standards Board, CDP, International Capital Markets Association, securities regulators and stock exchanges from Asia and the Pacific, corporates, and civil society.

IFC's Bangladesh ESG project, launched in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland through their State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, is supporting an immersive learning program for BSEC members to engage with experts from China and Indonesia to better understand the Sustainable Bond market in preparation for developing Bangladesh's Sustainable Bond Guidelines.

BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Rezaul Karim said, several green bonds and a Sukuk have already been issued in the country based on the existing regulatory framework and the issuers and investors need detailed guidelines on sustainable debt instruments.

After the guidelines, both the issuance of sustainable bonds and investment flow into those instruments would rise, expected both the regulatory officials.

