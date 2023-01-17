BSEC forms Shariah Advisory Council for stock market

Stocks

UNB
17 January, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

BSEC forms Shariah Advisory Council for stock market

UNB
17 January, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:50 pm
BSEC forms Shariah Advisory Council for stock market

In a move towards developing Shariah-based capital market Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a nine-member council to advise it on this subject.

The decision came on Monday at the market regulator's 848th meeting, Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesperson of BSEC, told UNB.

"Through the formation of Shariah Advisory Council, the opportunity to bring Islamic Shariah-based securities to the capital market of Bangladesh will be strengthened," he said.

He said domestic and foreign investors interested in Shariah-based securities will be more interested in investing in the capital market.

The advisory council has been set up under rules of 'Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Securities Market Shariah Advisory Council) Act-2022.

The council will advise the BSEC on the formation of Islamic Capital Market including different types of Islamic Shariah-based securities issues. For example, formulation of Shariah-related guidelines, formulation of standards for Islamic Shariah-compliant securities, whether any securities are Shariah-compliant or not, this council will give opinions according to the needs of the commission.

There will be 5 Shariah scholars and 4 experts as members of the Commission's Shariah Advisory Council.

In light of this principle, the BSEC decided to make Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdur Rashid the chairman of the council.

The selected 5 members of Sharia scholars are - Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdur Rashid, Mufti Shahid Rahmani, Mufti Yusuf Sultan, Mufti Dr. Waliur Rahman Khan (Representative of Islamic Foundation), and Maulana Shah Wali Ullah.

On the other hand, 4 expert members are - Finance and Banking Expert Prof. Abu Taleb, Legal Expert AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Accounting Expert Prof. Md. Nazim Uddin Bhuiyan, and Capital Market Expert Mejbah Uddin Ahmed.

As per the rules, the BSEC will nominate the members of the Council. And the chairman will be elected by the vote of the council's Shariah betta (Shariah knowledge experts).

The tenure of the members, including the chairman of the council will be 3 years. A member may be nominated for two consecutive terms. However, BSEC can re-nominate any person as a member of the Council after two terms with a gap of one term.

Top News

BSEC / Shariah Advisory Council / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

46m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

21m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades