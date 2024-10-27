BSEC forms inquiry committee for market fall

Stocks

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 08:49 pm

Related News

BSEC forms inquiry committee for market fall

The commission said the committee has been formed in the interest of the investors as the recent downward market trend “seems unusual and suspicious”

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 08:49 pm
BSEC forms inquiry committee for market fall

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a four-member inquiry committee to find out the reasons behind the recent market fall.

In the order issued today (27 October), the commission said the committee has been formed in the interest of the investors as the recent downward market trend "seems unusual and suspicious".

The commission asked the committee to identify those involved in spreading the rumours in the market, and any other incidental matters and to submit recommendations to enhance investors' confidence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The decision came out at a time, when the DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced the biggest single-day fall after 15 March 2020.

Besides, the DSEX slipped below the 5,000-point mark after four years owing to investors' confidence being subdued, and turnover declined to below Tk300 crore.

The stock market has been continuing a downward trend amid huge share selling-off owing to the ongoing economic uncertainty and policy rate hike.

The bearish trend began in mid-August, resulting in a loss of over 1,000 points by Sunday, while market capitalisation decreased by approximately Tk66,000 crore.

From 6 August to 24 October, investors emptied over 12,000 Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts due to their reluctance to remain in a distrustful market, according to the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited.

According to the BSEC order, the four-member committee has been directed to submit reports within 10 working days.

The committee is comprised of Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, additional director, Muhammad Oarisul Hasan Rifat, deputy director of BSEC, Mahfuzur Rahman, AGM of DSE, and Kazi Minhaz Uddin, AGM of CDBL.

Bangladesh / Top News

DSE / market fall / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

5h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

3h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

4h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

5h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

5h | Videos