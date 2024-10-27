BSEC forms inquiry committee for market fall

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a four-member inquiry committee to find out the reasons behind the recent market fall.

In the order issued today (27 October), the commission said the committee has been formed in the interest of the investors as the recent downward market trend "seems unusual and suspicious".

The commission asked the committee to identify those involved in spreading the rumours in the market, and any other incidental matters and to submit recommendations to enhance investors' confidence.

The decision came out at a time, when the DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced the biggest single-day fall after 15 March 2020.

Besides, the DSEX slipped below the 5,000-point mark after four years owing to investors' confidence being subdued, and turnover declined to below Tk300 crore.

The stock market has been continuing a downward trend amid huge share selling-off owing to the ongoing economic uncertainty and policy rate hike.

The bearish trend began in mid-August, resulting in a loss of over 1,000 points by Sunday, while market capitalisation decreased by approximately Tk66,000 crore.

From 6 August to 24 October, investors emptied over 12,000 Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts due to their reluctance to remain in a distrustful market, according to the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited.

According to the BSEC order, the four-member committee has been directed to submit reports within 10 working days.

The committee is comprised of Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, additional director, Muhammad Oarisul Hasan Rifat, deputy director of BSEC, Mahfuzur Rahman, AGM of DSE, and Kazi Minhaz Uddin, AGM of CDBL.