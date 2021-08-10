BSEC forms body to probe 9 firms 

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday formed a committee to investigate the unusual price hikes of shares of nine listed companies.

The companies are Emerald Oil Industries, Paper Processing and Packaging, Anwar Galvanizing, GBB Power, National Feed, Bangladesh National Insurance, Dacca Dyeing, Fu-Wang Ceramic and Beacon Pharmaceuticals.

BSEC Director Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman will lead the four-member committee consisting of its Assistant Director Ziaur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Mohammad Shafikul Islam Bhuiya and CDBL officer Md Moinul Haque as members.

The committee has been given 60 days to submit the probe report.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the commission observed that the share price of those companies hiked more than 200% within a year, which is noticeable.

He said the committee will investigate the reasons behind the suspicious share transaction of these companies.

Besides, the committee will look into possible insider trading, price manipulation and securities violations, if any, he added.

He further said all companies whose share price hiked unusually and without valid reasons will come under inspection.

Market insiders said the insurance sector has boomed in the last fiscal year but their normal business was not good in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although no committee was formed at that time by the commission.

They said BSEC should increase more supervisions to protect the interest of general investors.

Paper Processing and Packaging Limited, which got listed on the DSE in 1990, is engaged in manufacturing, converting and printing paper & paper products and their marketing.

In the January-March quarter of 2021, the earnings per share of the company were Tk0.40. But its share price stood at Tk152 and unusually jumped by 764% since its return to the main market on 13 June.

Anwar Galvanizing, listed 1996, posted earnings per share Tk0.54 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020-21, but its share price stood at Tk319.8 and unusually jumped by 176%.

Emerald Oil Industries, listed in 2014, is not in production, but its share price stood at Tk37.5 and unusually jumped up to 101%.

Besides, Dacca Dyeing listed in 2009, posted earnings per share Tk0.19 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020-21, but its share price stood at Tk26.7 and unusually jumped by 286%.