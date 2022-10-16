BSEC fines Hiru, associates for IPDC share manipulation

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has fined Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives Department Md Abul Khair Hiru and his associates Tk.15 crore for manipulating the shares of IPDC Finance.

The commission decided to fine in a recent regular commission meeting as the charges against Abul Khair Hiru and his associates were proved.

Earlier in August this year, Abul Khair Hiru along with his associate wife Kazi Sadia Hasan, father Abul Kalam Matbar, sister Kanika Afroz, brother-in-law Kazi Farid Hasan, his company Monarch Holding, DIT Co-operative and Desh Ideal Trust were accused of manipulating the shares of BDCom Online, One Bank, Fortune Shoe, NRB Commercial Bank, Asia Insurance, Green Delta Insurance and Dhaka Insurance. BSEC fined a total of Tk 10.89 crore 89 lakh to the accused.