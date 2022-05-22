BSEC extends margin loan limit to curb massive fall

The stock market regulator has extended the margin loan limit to 100% from the existing 80% to curb a massive fall in recent days.

As per the new direction of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), investors now will avail 100% loan (1:1) against their investment, which was 1:0.8 earlier.

BSEC sources said the market regulator revised the credit facilities to facilitate investors for purchasing shares in order to increase money flow to the stock market.

The new direction will be effective from Monday, BSEC says in a notification.

Due to investors' sell-off, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange lost 556 points in the last seven days till Sunday.

