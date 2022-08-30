BSEC extends deadline for DSE audit report submission 

BSEC extends deadline for DSE audit report submission 

The stock market regulator has extended the time by 30 working days for audit report submission concerning the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on the issue of the demutualization scheme.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission extended the time.

Earlier, the commission appointed ACNABIN Chartered Accountants as the auditor to determine the reasons for the DSE's failure to achieve all objectives of the scheme.

The auditor will examine the accomplishment of the decoupling of ownership and trading rights in line with the spirit of the Exchanges Demutualization Act, 2013.

It was supposed to submit the audit report to the DSE board within 45 working days.

The DSE has failed to comply with the objectives set out by the demutualisation scheme over the last eight years.

Last year, the regulator instructed the prime bourse to appoint an auditor to look into the reasons for its failure to meet the objectives. The DSE took six months to appoint an auditor.

