BSEC to discuss incentives for small investors with govt

UNB
29 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:05 pm

BSEC to discuss incentives for small investors with govt

BSEC Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood announced this during a press briefing held at the BSEC building in Agargaon

UNB
29 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Logo of BSEC/File photo
Logo of BSEC/File photo

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is set to hold talks with the interim government to explore potential incentives for small investors, aiming to bolster the capital market's stability and attract fresh participation.

BSEC Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood announced this during a press briefing held at the BSEC building in Agargaon today (29 October).

Addressing concerns around market volatility, Maqsood emphasised the regulator's commitment to creating a safer, more liquid market. "Foreign investors have withdrawn significantly due to the floor price issue," he noted. "We are actively working to bring them back while ensuring a secure environment for all investors."

In a bid to increase liquidity, BSEC will discuss options with the government, including channeling support through the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB). "We will be consulting with the government on ways to boost market liquidity. ICB, in particular, will play a crucial role with funding from the government side. Incentivizing small investors is central to this effort," Maqsood stated.

BSEC's broader market development plan includes efforts to deepen the market by attracting government and multinational companies.

According to Maqsood, "The entry of reputable companies will enhance market depth, which is essential for sustainable growth."

On regulatory standards, Maqsood assured stakeholders of strict compliance enforcement, pointing to ongoing reforms across sectors. "We will not compromise on compliance. The entire state is undergoing reform, and the capital market will emerge significantly stronger than before," he affirmed.

The briefing was attended by BSEC commissioners, who echoed the chairman's vision for a revitalized, resilient capital market.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)

