BSEC delegates visit India to learn from commodity exchange expertise

A group of representatives from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) visited India to gain insights into the functioning of the country's commodity exchange and derivatives market.

This visit is part of the BSEC's efforts to enhance the local capital market by establishing a commodity exchange and developing the commodity derivative market.

The delegates participated in the training workshop at the office of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) in Mumbai on 24 August, according to a BSEC press release.

India's reputed asset management company Kotak Mahindra Asset Management held a discussion meeting with the BSEC delegations at the workshop.

Among the prominent figures present at the meeting was Nilesh Shah, the managing director and group president of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. Accompanying him were six officials from the company, who joined forces with the 10-member delegation headed by BSEC's Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

The press release further highlighted that the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) is actively collaborating with India's largest commodity derivative exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Last year, the CSE and Multi Commodity Exchange inked an agreement to facilitate the exchange of experiences and seek expert consultancy services to establish commodity exchanges in Bangladesh.