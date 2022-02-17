BSEC cuts minimum investment limit for SME board

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:18 pm

The market regulator has reduced the minimum investment amount to Tk20 lakh from the earlier Tk50 lakh for each eligible investor on the SME platform of both the local stock exchanges.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued a directive in this regard.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), more than 2,000 investors registered with the bourse through the electronic subscription system (ESS) by paying a fee of Tk10,000 each.

But from now on, there will be no charge for registration through ESS.

On 30 September last year, the country's premier bourse launched its SME platform with six companies. Currently, 10 companies are carrying out transactions on the board. 

Earlier on 10 June, the Chittagong Stock Exchange also launched its SME platform but with only Nialco Alloys Limited.

