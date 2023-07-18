BSEC consents Kay & Que's amalgamation

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Kay & Que (Bangladesh) Limited- a publicly listed CNG filling station that also sells stones- with Multisourcing Limited.

The commission has given consent for raising the paid-up capital of the company from existing Tk5.157 crore to Tk6.86 by issuing 1,708,275 ordinary shares.

All shares will be issued at Tk10 each totalling Tk1.71 crore only to shareholders of Multisourcing Limited as per the Scheme of amalgamation approved by the Honorable High Court.

The share price of the company rose by 7.39% to Tk239.90 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday (18 July).