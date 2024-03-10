BSEC changes share trading schedule for Ramadan

Stocks

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Regulator (BSEC) has changed the share trading schedule for the month of Ramadan.

According to the BSEC letter, the trading sessions at both the stock exchanges were cut by 20 minutes instead of 60 for the month of Ramadan.

Market will open at 9:30am instead of 10:00am and will close at 1:30pm instead of 2:20pm during Ramadan.

The 10-minute post-closing session will run from 1:30pm to 1:40pm, instead of 2:20pm to 2:30pm.

In the post-closing session, investors can trade securities at the closing price for the day.

 

