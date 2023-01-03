BSEC cancels VFS Thread Dyeing's stock dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:46 pm

BSEC cancels VFS Thread Dyeing's stock dividend

The company now has an option to give cash dividends instead

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:46 pm
BSEC cancels VFS Thread Dyeing&#039;s stock dividend

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has not approved VFS Thread Dyeing to issue stock dividends as the company failed to comply with the guidelines to this end.

In a recent board meeting, the 100% export-oriented sewing thread products manufacturer recommended a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for fiscal 2021-22.

That means the shareholders will not get any dividend from the company for the last financial year unless it changes the stock dividend payment decision.

Now the company has an option to change its decision on giving cash dividends instead of stock.

As per a BSEC directive issued in August 2021, a listed company cannot pay stock dividends unless it has declared at least 10% cash dividends for two consecutive years.

VFS Thread Dyeing had paid an 11% cash dividend for FY21, but in the previous fiscal year, it had paid 3% cash and 3% stock dividends.

Listed on the stock market in 2018, VFS Thread Dyeing carries out the business of dyeing and finishing sewing thread of different types for 100% export-oriented ready-made garment industries in Bangladesh.

In FY22, the company witnessed a sharp fall in profit compared to the previous fiscal year. The net profit declined to Tk14.99 crore, which was Tk15.78 crore in FY21. 

Top News

VFS Thread Dyeing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

8h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

12h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

17m | TBS Stories
Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

1h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

3h | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night