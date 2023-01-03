BSEC cancels VFS Thread Dyeing's stock dividend

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has not approved VFS Thread Dyeing to issue stock dividends as the company failed to comply with the guidelines to this end.

In a recent board meeting, the 100% export-oriented sewing thread products manufacturer recommended a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for fiscal 2021-22.

That means the shareholders will not get any dividend from the company for the last financial year unless it changes the stock dividend payment decision.

Now the company has an option to change its decision on giving cash dividends instead of stock.

As per a BSEC directive issued in August 2021, a listed company cannot pay stock dividends unless it has declared at least 10% cash dividends for two consecutive years.

VFS Thread Dyeing had paid an 11% cash dividend for FY21, but in the previous fiscal year, it had paid 3% cash and 3% stock dividends.

Listed on the stock market in 2018, VFS Thread Dyeing carries out the business of dyeing and finishing sewing thread of different types for 100% export-oriented ready-made garment industries in Bangladesh.

In FY22, the company witnessed a sharp fall in profit compared to the previous fiscal year. The net profit declined to Tk14.99 crore, which was Tk15.78 crore in FY21.