BSEC brings changes in IPO application process yet again after just 5 months

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has brought some changes in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) allotment process in the wake of criticism for the recently introduced changes in April.

From now on, every eligible investor will be able to apply for an IPO of a new company with subscription money of Tk10,000. None can pay more than that.

According to the system which came into effect in April, an investor could deposit a minimum of Tk10,000 or its multiples of Tk20,000, Tk30,000, Tk40,000 and a maximum of Tk50,000 in the BO account for an IPO. And based on this subscription, each applicant used to be allotted a proportional share.

Previously, IPO shares were allotted through a lottery where many applicants were excluded from this method.

Rezaul Karim, the spokesperson and executive director of the BSEC, told The Business Standard, "Considering the overall aspect, the subscription for IPO application has been fixed at Tk10,000. However, no new circular will be issued for this because the IPO law contains the law of Tk10,000. The commission will fix the amount of subscription in case of IPO consent letter."

However, the amount of IPO application fee will not be fixed in the case of bonds, he added.

After introducing in April, the new system started with the IPO of Sonali Life Insurance which raised Tk19 crore from the capital market by issuing 1.9 crore shares with a face value of Tk10.

The investors received 36.45 times as many applications for IPO shares worth Tk19 crore. The person who contributed 10,000 got 17 shares. Thus, 34 shares at Tk20,000, 51 shares at Tk30,000, 68 shares at Tk40,000 and 85 shares at Tk50,000 have been allotted.

This led to widespread criticism among investors. A top official at a brokerage house said on condition of anonymity that the lottery system had done well. However, it is very ridiculous to get a share worth Tk170 by depositing Tk10,000 a month in the new system.

The ones who are contributing more money are getting more shares. The IPO already has a quota system. This kind of inequality has not worked well for investors. So the new decision of BSEC will have a positive effect, he added.

To be eligible to apply for IPO under the new system, the applicant has to have a minimum share of Tk20,000 in the BO account. The BSEC has imposed such a provision mainly to eliminate the violence of IPO traders in the stock market. This is because these IPO traders open many anonymous BO accounts just to apply for IPO shares. And in the secondary market, there is no transaction from those accounts.

In this case, too, the BSEC is going to bring a change. Commission sources said to qualify for IPO application, one has to invest Tk50,000 instead of Tk20,000 in the BO account, which is likely to benefit active investors.

However, no final decision has been taken at the commission meeting yet, a source at the regulatory body said.