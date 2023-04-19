BSEC, Bida to hold roadshow in Japan after Eid

Stocks

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) are going to hold a roadshow in Japan to reach out to non-resident Bangladeshi investors and attract foreign investment.

The roadshow, titled "The Rise of the Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh," will be held on 27 April at the Westin Ballroom Tokyo.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend the programme which will be chaired by BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

The roadshow will bring together various groups of people, including dignitaries, delegates, investors, and business leaders from both Bangladesh and Japan, with the goal of building sustainable growth partnerships.

According to sources in the BSEC, the Japan External Trade Organisation and the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation will jointly organise the show.

Besides ministers, advisers to the prime minister, and government authorities, business leaders from various sectors will also be included in the Bangladesh delegation.

Earlier, the roadshow was scheduled for November, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

The BSEC is organising roadshows in different countries of the world to attract foreign investment and encourage NRBs to invest in Bangladesh. In line with that, the roadshow is now being organised in Japan.

Roadshows are attended by various institutional and individual investors and stakeholders.

The attendees are briefed on the investment opportunities in Bangladesh, various development activities, investment-friendly policies of the government, the situation of the capital market, the overall economy of Bangladesh, and the cooperation of the government on foreign direct investment.

In addition, various investment-related information is presented to make expatriates interested in investing in the capital market.

The BSEC has already completed roadshows in several countries, including Dubai, the US, Switzerland, the UK, and Qatar. It also plans to organise roadshows in several other countries in the future, including Singapore, Germany, Canada, Russia, Italy, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

 

