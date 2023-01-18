BSEC bans audit firm Ahmed Zaker and Co

Stocks

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

BSEC bans audit firm Ahmed Zaker and Co

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:37 pm
BSEC bans audit firm Ahmed Zaker and Co

The audit firm named "Ahmed Zaker and Co" has been banned from the stock market.

The capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has imposed this ban against the audit firm on Wednesday (18 January).

According to BSEC directives, the firm was in charge of the audit of four mutual funds in the recent case of embezzling Tk158 crore. The funds are UFS-IBBL Shariah Unit Fund, UFS-Popular Life Unit Fund, UFS-Padma Life Islamic Unit Fund and UFS-Bank Asia Unit Fund. Universal Financial Solutions (UFS) was in charge of managing these funds.

According to BSEC, the commission has found evidence of unprofessionalism of audit firm Ahmed Zaker & Co during the audit of these funds. Due to the reason, the institution has been exempted from the audit process of all mutual funds under the management of UFS. 

In addition, the company has been temporarily banned from auditing all companies and mutual funds listed in the stock market. 

The ban will remain in force till further orders.
 

BSEC / Stock / Audit firms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

12h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC