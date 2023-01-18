BSEC bans audit firm Ahmed Zaker and Co

The audit firm named "Ahmed Zaker and Co" has been banned from the stock market.

The capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has imposed this ban against the audit firm on Wednesday (18 January).

According to BSEC directives, the firm was in charge of the audit of four mutual funds in the recent case of embezzling Tk158 crore. The funds are UFS-IBBL Shariah Unit Fund, UFS-Popular Life Unit Fund, UFS-Padma Life Islamic Unit Fund and UFS-Bank Asia Unit Fund. Universal Financial Solutions (UFS) was in charge of managing these funds.

According to BSEC, the commission has found evidence of unprofessionalism of audit firm Ahmed Zaker & Co during the audit of these funds. Due to the reason, the institution has been exempted from the audit process of all mutual funds under the management of UFS.

In addition, the company has been temporarily banned from auditing all companies and mutual funds listed in the stock market.

The ban will remain in force till further orders.

