BSEC approves Tk425cr IPO of Global Islami Bank

Stocks

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

BSEC approves Tk425cr IPO of Global Islami Bank

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:34 pm
BSEC approves Tk425cr IPO of Global Islami Bank

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed Global Islami Bank Ltd – a new generation Shariah-based private sector lender – to raise Tk425 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

According to a BSEC statement, the bank will use the fund to invest in Treasury securities and publicly traded securities and to meet the IPO expenses.

At the end of September 2021, the bank's net asset value per share stood at Tk14.42 without any asset revaluation.

In the July to December period of 2021, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.91, whereas its five-year average EPS was Tk1.08.

Local merchant banks LankaBangla Investments Ltd and Prime Bank Investment Ltd are the issue managers for the IPO.

Global Islami Bank, which began its journey as NRB Global Bank last decade, is a lender with a focus on non-resident Bangladeshi workers' welfare.

The BSEC allowed the bank to allot one-fourth of the primary shares for NRB workers and the remaining three-fourth shares to offer to the regular institutional and individual investors under the IPO process.

The unsubscribed NRB workers' portion, if any, would be offered in the IPO, BSEC said.

Top News

IPO / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

4h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

7h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

8h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

8m | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

18m | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

2h | Videos
Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market