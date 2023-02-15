BSEC approves PLI Unit Fund’s draft prospectus  

Stocks

TBS Report  
15 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
15 February, 2023, 08:42 pm

BSEC approves PLI Unit Fund’s draft prospectus  

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Wednesday approved the draft prospectus of PLI AML 1st Unit Fund, an open-ended mutual fund.

According to the market regulator, the primary target size of the fund is Tk50 crore.

The sponsor, Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd, will provide Tk25 crore of that amount, and the remaining Tk25 crore will be raised by selling mutual fund units to investors at a face value of Tk10 each.

ICB Asset Management Company Ltd is the trustee, while Brac Bank Ltd is the custodian of the fund.

As the asset manager, PLI Asset Management Limited will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, with capital protection getting high priority.

Open-ended mutual funds have no mandatory endpoint, and according to current regulations, their units are not listed on stock exchanges.

As such, investors buy and sell open-ended fund units based on the current asset value from the asset manager's office or through authorised agents. 

PLI Unit Fund / BSEC

