BSEC approves appointment of CSE's independent directors

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the appointment of seven distinguished persons as independent directors for the constitution of the new board of directors of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The stock market regulator has already issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday (25 January).

The independent directors will be applicable for the new board for three years of CSE and attend the first board meeting as per regulations.

They are – Asif Ibrahim, Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Kaashif Reza Choudhury, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Md Sajib Hossain, Ms Ishter, and Mohammad Naquib Uddin Khan.

However, the commission reserves the right to cancel the approval of any independent director due to non-compliance with any of the criteria as regulations.

The Chattogram bourse began its journey on 10 October, 1995. Its paid-up capital is Tk634.52 crore and the number of shares is 63.45 crore.

The stock exchange recommended a 5% cash dividend for fiscal year 2021-2022 for its shareholders.