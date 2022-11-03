BSEC again finds Shakib Al Hasan’s involvement in stock manipulation

Stocks

TBS Report 
03 November, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 04:05 pm

Shakib Al Hasan arrives at BCB. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Shakib Al Hasan arrives at BCB. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

A Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) investigation recently found the involvement of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the share price manipulation of IPDC Finance Limited.

Controversial stock market player Abul Khayer Hiru – husband of Monarch Holdings Ltd MD Kazi Sadia Hasan – and his associates have been fined Tk1.50 crore for being involved in stock manipulation. 

Shakib is the chairman of Monarch Holdings Ltd.

A letter was issued in this regard by the BSEC on Sunday (30 October) which read that Hiru and his accomplices hiked the share price of IPDC Finance Limited by some 60% between March-April through serial trading.

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

According to BSEC's findings, Shakib Al Hasan – along with Hiru and his other accomplices – bought some IPDC Finance Ltd 11 lakh shares and later sold 10.69 lakh shares using his own BO Account with EBL Securities.

One BSEC official, while seeking anonymity, said that they did not take any steps against the cricketer as his trading of shares was not as significant as Hiru and co.

Bangladesh / Shakib al Hasan / BSEC / Stock Manipulation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

