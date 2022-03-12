Brokers with a deficit in clients’ accounts to face the music

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Brokers with a deficit in clients’ accounts to face the music

The BSEC is also likely to limit facilities brokerage firms receive from stock exchanges

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 08:34 pm
Brokers with a deficit in clients’ accounts to face the music

Brokerage firms having a deficit in their accounts dedicated to dealing with clients' money are going to face punitive measures including cancellation of the initial public offering quota facility as the market regulator moves to ensure the security of investors' funds.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is also likely to limit facilities brokerage firms receive from stock exchanges. The dividends the firms get as members of the stock exchanges will also remain withheld pending their regulatory compliance.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the BSEC is set to issue an order in this regard soon.

As per the upcoming restrictions, the brokerage houses will also be barred from opening digital booths and branches.

Similar restrictions will be imposed on any brokerage firm which fails to pay the Beneficiary Owners (BO) Account maintenance fees to the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL).

Sources said the commission observed that some brokerage firms remain non-compliant by making a shortfall in their consolidated customers' accounts.

They said such non-compliant eventually paves the way for embezzling investors' money at times. Now, the regulator remains more aware of this and is trying to bring down the incidences of such non-compliance.

Usually, both Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange monitor their member organisations regularly.

Still, some brokerage firms remain non-compliant and embezzled their clients' money.

Tamha Securities allegedly embezzled around Tk140 crore by secretly introducing a parallel software database to report fake cash and securities balances, and fake buy-sell order execution updates to clients and the regulator.

The firm was withdrawing from investors' funds from 2013 until the closure of its operation three months ago.

Banco Securities and Crest Securities are two other brokerage firms accused of embezzling investors' money using the same tactic.

A dozen brokerage firms including Shah Mohammad Sagir Securities, Dawn Securities, Sylhet Metro City Securities, Trendset Securities, and Moharram Securities Limited have also allegedly embezzled investors' money similarly. But the bourses are yet to settle the investors' claims, market experts said.

They said the stock exchanges should have real-time entry access into the brokerage firms' IT systems for effective monitoring, and also, they should be made a signatory in the brokers' consolidated customer bank accounts so that no client money is improperly taken away.

Top News

Brokerage firms / deficit in clients’ accounts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

7h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

7h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

8h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

21m | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

1h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

1h | Videos
Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings