British firm SCL to globally distribute DSE data

British data mining and analytics firm Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) has partnered up with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to globally distribute the major bourse's data.

SCL, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, recently signed an agreement with the Dhaka-based bourse in this regard, reads a press statement on Tuesday.

DSE Managing Director (MD) Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, and the SCL MD signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday in Manchester, UK.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, DSE Chairman Eunusur Rahaman, Director Shakil Rizvi, General Manager Asadur Rahman, Deputy General Manager Shafikul Islam Bhuian, Assistant General Manager Ruhul Amin and Manager Md Shahadat Hossain were present at the signing ceremony among others.

Following other stock exchanges in the world, the DSE began selling its elaborated data a few years ago to the users including analysts, researchers, investment firms and the media houses.

SCL began its journey three decades ago as the "Behavioural Dynamics Institute" and later changed its name.

The strategic communication company came to the spotlight last year after its political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was mired in criticisms for allegedly harvesting the personal data of nearly 50 million Facebook users without their consent.