British American Tobacco Bangladesh earned Tk40,000cr in 2023

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company (BATBC) has made a record revenue of Tk40,379 crore in 2023 by selling cigarettes.

The multinational cigarette seller's revenue rose 12% last year compared to the previous year.

During the period, the tobacco company sold 7,102 crore cigarette sticks, up 9% from the previous year.

And the company made a total profit of Tk1,788 crores by selling cigarettes.

However, the company paid Tk31,212 crore as supplementary duty and VAT from its revenue to the government exchequer.

 

