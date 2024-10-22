Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed made BTRC Commissioner

The government has appointed Brigadier General (retd) Iqbal Ahmed is a commissioner of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

He will serve a three-year term, according to a notification by the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Tuesday.

Prior to this role, Iqbal Ahmed was the Controller of Examinations at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

Through his appointment the BTRC under the chairmanship of Major General (Ret.) Emdad Ul Bari has got its full five-member board that includes Vice Chairman Md. Aminul Haque, commissioners Mahmud Hossain and Mushfiq Mannan Chowdhury.