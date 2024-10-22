Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed made BTRC Commissioner

Telecom

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:15 am

Related News

Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed made BTRC Commissioner

He will serve a three-year term, according to a notification by the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Tuesday (22 October)

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:15 am
Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Brigadier General (retd) Iqbal Ahmed is a commissioner of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

He will serve a three-year term, according to a notification by the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Tuesday.

Prior to this role, Iqbal Ahmed was the Controller of Examinations at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through his appointment the BTRC under the chairmanship of Major General (Ret.) Emdad Ul Bari has got its full five-member board that includes Vice Chairman Md. Aminul Haque, commissioners Mahmud Hossain and Mushfiq Mannan Chowdhury.

Bangladesh / Top News

BTRC Commissioner / Bangladesh / Brig Gen Iqbal Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

7m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

22m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

7m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos