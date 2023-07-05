BRAC EPL, two other brokers opt for own order management system, trading apps

Stocks

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

BRAC EPL, two other brokers opt for own order management system, trading apps

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:24 pm
BRAC EPL, two other brokers opt for own order management system, trading apps

BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited and two other brokerage firms NBL Securities and Sheba Capital received FIX Certification from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) recently that would enable the top tier brokerage firm launch their own order management system (OMS) and trading app.

Financial information exchange or FIX certification is the previous step to launch the OMS and trading app that lets the clients of the relevant broker enjoy convenient real-time trading from their own smartphone or computer.

Senior DSE officials, representatives of the brokerage firms and their technology vendor firms spoke at the FIX certificate handover ceremony at the DSE office on Tuesday (4 July).

"We are getting ready for a revolutionary upgrade in our trading services, as we are gearing up to introduce our OMS soon," BRAC EPL said in a statement, adding that the development is set to redefine the way how investors trade securities, bringing efficiency, speed, and enhanced user experience to the forefront.

DSE officials said 49 brokerage firms applied to get the application programme interface (API) shared so that they can use their own OMS, instead of the exchange-hosted OMS.

The applicant firms, with the help of their technology vendors, have to go through successful user acceptance testing and various compatibility tests for the FIX certification.

City Brokerage, Lanka Bangla Securities, Fast Capital Securities, Shanta Securities, United Financial Trading Company the brokerage firms which secured their FIX certification earlier.

City Brokerage, Lanka Bangla Securities clients are already trading from their own devices.
 

Top News

Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

2h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake