BRAC EPL, two other brokers opt for own order management system, trading apps

BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited and two other brokerage firms NBL Securities and Sheba Capital received FIX Certification from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) recently that would enable the top tier brokerage firm launch their own order management system (OMS) and trading app.

Financial information exchange or FIX certification is the previous step to launch the OMS and trading app that lets the clients of the relevant broker enjoy convenient real-time trading from their own smartphone or computer.

Senior DSE officials, representatives of the brokerage firms and their technology vendor firms spoke at the FIX certificate handover ceremony at the DSE office on Tuesday (4 July).

"We are getting ready for a revolutionary upgrade in our trading services, as we are gearing up to introduce our OMS soon," BRAC EPL said in a statement, adding that the development is set to redefine the way how investors trade securities, bringing efficiency, speed, and enhanced user experience to the forefront.

DSE officials said 49 brokerage firms applied to get the application programme interface (API) shared so that they can use their own OMS, instead of the exchange-hosted OMS.

The applicant firms, with the help of their technology vendors, have to go through successful user acceptance testing and various compatibility tests for the FIX certification.

City Brokerage, Lanka Bangla Securities, Fast Capital Securities, Shanta Securities, United Financial Trading Company the brokerage firms which secured their FIX certification earlier.

City Brokerage, Lanka Bangla Securities clients are already trading from their own devices.

