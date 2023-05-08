Brac Bank's profit jumped 25% in Jan-Mar

Brac Bank's profit jumped by 25% in the January-March quarter of 2023, according to its financial disclosure filed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

During the first quarter, its earnings per share were Tk0.96, which was Tk0.77 at the same time a year ago.

Besides, it also bagged consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for raising paid-up capital through the issuance of a 7.50% stock dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The bank also fixed the record date on 15 May for entitlement of the aforesaid bonus share.

Its share has been traded on the floor price at Tk38.50 each since August last year at the DSE.