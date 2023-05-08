Brac Bank's profit jumped 25% in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:25 pm

Related News

Brac Bank's profit jumped 25% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Brac Bank&#039;s profit jumped 25% in Jan-Mar

Brac Bank's profit jumped by 25% in the January-March quarter of 2023, according to its financial disclosure filed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

During the first quarter, its earnings per share were Tk0.96, which was Tk0.77 at the same time a year ago.

Besides, it also bagged consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for raising paid-up capital through the issuance of a 7.50% stock dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The bank also fixed the record date on 15 May for entitlement of the aforesaid bonus share.

Its share has been traded on the floor price at Tk38.50 each since August last year at the DSE.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

2h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

3h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

5h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

19h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

21h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

20h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46