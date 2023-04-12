Brac Bank profits grow by 10.13% in 2022

Brac Bank Ltd has posted a 10.13% growth in its annual profits in 2022.

The private sector commercial bank and its subsidiaries' combined earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk4.02 which was Tk3.65 in the previous year, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

At the end of December, the net asset value of the bank and its subsidiaries stood at Tk40.86.

The bank's board of directors on Tuesday recommended 7.5% cash and 7.5% stock dividends for 2022.

Brac Bank also announced to increase its authorised capital to Tk5,000 crore from Tk2,000 crore to create headroom for its paid-up capital.

Paid-up capital is the capital which a company gets from its shareholders, while authorized capital is the allowable highest limit for its paid-up capital.

Brac Bank shares were stuck at the floor price of Tk38.5 in the DSE till 11.45am on Wednesday (12 April).