Brac Bank profits grow by 10.13% in 2022

Stocks

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Brac Bank profits grow by 10.13% in 2022

Brac Bank also announced to increase its authorised capital to Tk5,000 crore from Tk2,000 crore to create headroom for its paid-up capital

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 12:04 pm
Logo of Brac Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of Brac Bank. Photo: Collected

Brac Bank Ltd has posted a 10.13% growth in its annual profits in 2022.

The private sector commercial bank and its subsidiaries' combined earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk4.02 which was Tk3.65 in the previous year, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

At the end of December, the net asset value of the bank and its subsidiaries stood at Tk40.86.

The bank's board of directors on Tuesday recommended 7.5% cash and 7.5% stock dividends for 2022.

Brac Bank also announced to increase its authorised capital to Tk5,000 crore from Tk2,000 crore to create headroom for its paid-up capital.

Paid-up capital is the capital which a company gets from its shareholders, while authorized capital is the allowable highest limit for its paid-up capital.

Brac Bank shares were stuck at the floor price of Tk38.5 in the DSE till 11.45am on Wednesday (12 April).

Top News

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

14h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

2h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

16h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format