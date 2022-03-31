Brac Bank posts 22% profit growth in 2021

The net profit after tax of Brac Bank increased 22% to Tk555 crore for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2021 compared to a year ago.

The bank's consolidated financials, with all its subsidiaries, amounted to Tk465 crore with a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 15%, said a press statement.

The lower net profit after-tax in consolidated financials mainly reflects the losses incurred by bKash, the bank's mobile financial service arm, as it continues to invest heavily in customer acquisition and market share growth in the MFS fintech market, Brac Bank said.

The new data were disclosed in a virtual earnings disclosure event of the bank on Wednesday.

Local and foreign investment analysts, portfolio managers and capital market experts joined the event.

According to the press statement, Brac Bank's earnings per share for FY21 increased to Tk3.98 on a standalone basis from Tk3.26 in the previous year. Its loan portfolio witnessed a solid 18% year-on-year growth, recording a significant jump compared to 3% growth in 2020.

Meanwhile, the bank's net asset value per share rose to Tk39.09 from Tk33.38 in 2020. Its total revenue increased by 15% in 2021 compared to 2020 mainly for effectively managing the cost of deposits and borrowings even though there was pressure from the lending rate cap.

Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, Deputy Managing Directors M Masud Rana, Md Sabbir Hossain, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Syed Abdul Momen, Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Treasury Md Shaheen Iqbal and Head of Credit Risk Management Ahmed Rashid Joy and Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque presented the financial results, operational achievements, etc.

Commenting on the financial results of FY 2021, Selim RF Hussain said, "Brac Bank's 2021 results show that the bank is agile and resilient and has already stepped onto a strong growth path. Our sustainable banking and customer experience-based business strategies have served us well."

"Our 2021 performance, despite the unprecedented environmental challenges, indicates that the Bank is much stronger today than it was two years ago when the pandemic started," he added.